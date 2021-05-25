Motor Nights Drive In in Calgary will be Showing the Movie ‘Clueless’ This Weekend

THIS IS SO FUN.

Not only does going to the drive in make you feel like you’re in some 80’s film about to fall in love with the bad boy from your high school who smokes cigarettes and drinks even though he’s not allowed to yet… it’s also a very safe and socially distanced thing to be able to do during these weird times. These two among many others are big reasons why a lot of us are looking forward to ‘motor nights’ – a drive in series where people can go and watch movies outside from their cars!

If you’re anything like me, going to the movies is one of your favorite things in the entire world. Though during periods of this pandemic they’ve made it possible for us to go sit down and have the whole movie theatre experience, it’s not the easiest or most sanitary thing for us to be doing. It doesn’t even need to be said how much of a mess gets left behind and how personal those spaces are when we sit in movie theatres to watch our favorite flicks.

If you’re someone who adores the whole movie going experience like I do, you’re going to love this drive in series that’s getting put on in Calgary. The coolest part of all of it is that this weekend for their opening night, they’ll be playing several movies, one of them being everyone’s favorite classic ‘CLUELESS’.

I know, seriously. Going to see this movie at a drive in is going to feel like a scene from a movie itself.

You can grab your tickets to any of the opening nights here!

Their opening weekend runs this Thursday to this Sunday. Have fun!