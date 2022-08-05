Move Over Meredith Grey, there's a New Doctor In Town: DRAKE!

We were all super excited to hear that Drake was teaming up with DJ Khaled but I don't think any of us knew what we were in for with the video.

It takes place at the "Khaled Khaled Hospital" featuring Drake and Lil Baby as medical staff who somehow manage to find the time to do shots and smoke a hookah!

DJ Khaled drops his new single “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby. @djkhaled

pic.twitter.com/DVwIJ9CwAW — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 5, 2022

I'll be honest and say that I'm pretty disappointed that the Bee Gees song Staying Alive isn't sampled in the song, but the video IS pretty entertaining, even if Drake doesn't quite know where a person's heartbeat actually is. Hint, Drake: a woman's heartbeat ISN'T in her boobs! HA!

