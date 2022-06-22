MOVIE TICKETS ARE GOING UP AGAIN!

INFLATION, INFLATION, INFLATION... anyone else sick of hearing about the rising cost of LIFE.

Cineplex just announced a $1.50 booking fee that will be applied for each ticket bought through their mobile app and on their website.

How do you avoid the additional fees? Cineplex says that purchases made in-person at the box office, ticket kiosks, or concession stands will not be subject to the fee.

Scene member? You'll only pay $1.00 instead of $1.50!

Oh and one more way, if you are a member of the CineClub, a monthly subscription service, you'll get that fee waived!