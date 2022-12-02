MOVIE TRAILERS GALORE!

It looks like 2023 is going to be a MASSIVE year for blockbuster movies, and the addition of new installments to the stories we love!

The finale to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy will be released in May of 2023

It’s time to face the music.



Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters May 5, 2023. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/eweS6lwsGp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is out June 2023

Watch the new trailer for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny that just debuted at Brazil Comic Con #CCXP2022. Only in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/GNKemfnBN2 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

And not sure we really asked for it, but there's yet another Transformers movine coming out, also in June!