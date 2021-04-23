NACI Is Now Saying Astra Zeneca is Good for Ages 30 +

I don’t think any of us ever thought that we’d ever hear the word “vaccine” used this frequently ever. This is coming from someone who has seen all 100 seasons of Grey’s Anatomy like 10 times over. Even that didn’t prepare us for all of this medical jargon, did it?

Either way, it feels like all of us are over educated on vaccines and viruses and cleanliness and sanitization, the list goes on.

The names of these vaccines and their weigh heavy on our minds because it’s quite literally all we hear about, talk about, or read about.

Astra Zeneca is the name of a vaccine that has made headlines multiple times because of the risk of blood clots. Originally this vaccine was only good for people above a certain age, but as they continue to do testing they continue to lower the age range for the Astra Zeneca vaccine. It has just been announced by NACI that they are recommending people 30 and up are not eligible for the Astra Zeneca vaccine, which could be a good thing in the sense that the more vaccines that are available to the public, the faster we can get this thing finished!

If you’re anything like me, you fall just below the eligibility for that particular vaccine, but this is still good news. They lowered it to 40 last week, 30 this week… hopefully soon it’s 25+.

