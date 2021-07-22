Netflix Is Going To Add FREE Video Games To Your Subscription

There are so many gaming consoles out there with new games constantly coming up that it’s so hard to keep up with the latest gaming systems and trends coming out of them but Netflix is down to compete with that! Netflix is adding a free video game section (with your Netflix subscription) to stay relevant in competition of gaming systems.

Netflix said that they are in “early stages of further expanding into games” and in regards to the free add ons that they will “primarily focused on games for mobile devices” so that’s kind of neat. Who ever thought Netflix would go down the video game path?

Now I don’t know about you but I’m curious to see how this is going to look since this has been a movie/ television show streaming service for many moons- to now add video games to the mix is definitely going to be a cool upgrade. But let’s get real, that also comes with some questions like is that going to change our subscription fee (that already bumps up a few dollars every couple of years) and what kinds of games are going to be on there, anything worth while? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see but either way if we ever wanted to stop streaming movies and tv shows at some point and wanted to switch over to video games in our binging marathons this just might be the change in pace we need. One question though…if we play for like 7 hours straight is it going to ask us if we’re still there?!