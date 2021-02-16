This has been the year of documentaries and we are not complaining. Netflix is putting out a Biggie documentary in March! This looks like the Biggie movie we have been waiting for! They will be telling the story of one of the greatest rappers to ever live! Feel like after they put out the NWA movie we have wanted a Biggie movie just like that. There have been a few movies made but none really did justice for Biggie. It looks like this Netflix doc will do just that. Netflix has just been putting movie after movie out recently. This is the year to put out all the content you have because everyone is watching it at incredible speeds.