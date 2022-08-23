New Calgary Flames Player Surprises Little Boy Before Surgery

The Flames Off Season has been WILD! While we've lost some of our favourite players, we've gained some guys that we already know are incredible on the ice, but they're proving they're great people too!

Cole Schwindt is an Ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood, in association with Canadian Blood Services. When he heard that a little boy named Easton is going in for a Stem Cell transplant this week, he surprised him in the hospital with a pretty incredible gift! The very first Flames jersey with Schwindt on the back! AMAZING!

When @hkygivesblood ambassador Cole Schwindt (@C_Schwinny10) heard that Easton, who has Aplastic Anemia and will undergo a stem cell transplant this week, was a #Flames fan, he reached out to make sure this brave young man was all geared up for the season ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ynsboBBpNa — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 22, 2022

Who else but your favourite hockey player @C_Schwinny10 to show up before your stem cell transplant.



Easton is currently at @sickkids and will undergo a stem cell transplant tomorrow to battle aplastic anemia.💪#EastonStrong @CanadasLifeline @NHLFlames @NHL @OHLSteelheads pic.twitter.com/xlgVhhwEXX — Hockey Gives Blood (@hkygivesblood) August 22, 2022