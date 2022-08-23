iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

New Calgary Flames Player Surprises Little Boy Before Surgery

ColeSchwindt

The Flames Off Season has been WILD! While we've lost some of our favourite players, we've gained some guys that we already know are incredible on the ice, but they're proving they're great people too! 

Cole Schwindt is an Ambassador for Hockey Gives Blood, in association with Canadian Blood Services. When he heard that a little boy named Easton is going in for a Stem Cell transplant this week, he surprised him in the hospital with a pretty incredible gift! The very first Flames jersey with Schwindt on the back! AMAZING!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!