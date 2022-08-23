NEW 'FRIENDS' THEMED AIRBNB IN CANADA!

Are you a fan of FRIENDS, the show? Of course you are!

A brand new airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment has opened in Victoria, B.C.

The suite is called "The One With the Purple Apartment" and it's located in a beautiful heritage building in the downtown core.

The airbnb has two beds and one bathroom.

The suite also includes access to the building's roof and a Crave streaming subscription so you can watch a few episodes of Friends during your stay!