NEW 'FRIENDS' THEMED AIRBNB IN CANADA!

Are you a fan of FRIENDS, the show? Of course you are!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Friends (@friends)

 

A brand new airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment has opened in Victoria, B.C.

The suite is called "The One With the Purple Apartment" and it's located in a beautiful heritage building in the downtown core. 

 

View On AirbnbThe One with the Purple Apartment

 

The airbnb has two beds and one bathroom.

The suite also includes access to the building's roof and a Crave streaming subscription so you can watch a few episodes of Friends during your stay!

 

@gotrice05 #friends #airbnb #Victoria #yyj #monicagellar #rachelgreen ♬ I'll Be There for You (TV Version with Dialogue) - The Rembrandts
