NEW 'FRIENDS' THEMED AIRBNB IN CANADA!
Are you a fan of FRIENDS, the show? Of course you are!
A brand new airbnb inspired by Monica's apartment has opened in Victoria, B.C.
The suite is called "The One With the Purple Apartment" and it's located in a beautiful heritage building in the downtown core.
The airbnb has two beds and one bathroom.
The suite also includes access to the building's roof and a Crave streaming subscription so you can watch a few episodes of Friends during your stay!
