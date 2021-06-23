iHeartRadio
New Jurassic World Teaser

Jurassic Park

Anyone else super excited for the new Jurassic World movie? It’s funny because yesterday I was talking with my Dad about how some movie franchises have too many movies but Jurassic Park is not one of them. Don’t think I will ever get tired of Jurassic Park movies. It’s just so exciting to see Dinosaurs on the screen like they are real! Not I would be alittle terrified to see real dinosaurs but that’s what movies are for. To escape and to see things we might not ever see in real life. It’s a break from reality we all need sometimes.

