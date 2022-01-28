NEW MUSIC FRIDAY: The Chainsmokers debut "High"
It’s new Music Friday and we’re getting some new stuff from The Chainsmokers! Check out HIGH!
Time to get "High" https://t.co/IRnk9OsXwE pic.twitter.com/WBSUnckemq— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 28, 2022
It’s not usually a good thing when the police show up at your door, but when they’re bringing the food you ordered, you’re going to be happy to see them! A woman in the US had her Arby’s delivered to her by an officer after the door dash driver was arrested. This video is absolutely PRICELESS!