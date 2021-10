JUSTIN BIEBER. Not me sitting in the studio crying my face off watchihng his new video for 'Ghost'. The song, featured on his album, 'Justice, is about griving the loss of someone. The music video featuyres Diane Keaton as JB's grandmother.

Diane Keaton was super excited to work with Justin Bieber, posting on her instagram:

" AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!"