New Shazam Trailer Is Out!

shazam 2

Finally the trailer for the movie we have waited for is out! Shazam 2 is coming out and we are VERY excited for it. The superhero movie that isn’t like most superhero movies. Fun fact one of my friends from college was an extra in this movie. Okay back to the topic at hand, how great this movie will be. Or we hope. Feel like that is the thing about sequels we all want to see it because of the first one but then it usually disappoints because it’s not as great as the first one. I think it’s not how the first one was its how we have built it up in our heads and the expectations we now have for a sequel of any movie. Either way I’m very excited to watch this one.

