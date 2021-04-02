New Suicide Squad Trailer Is Out
The released the new Suicide Squad trailer and I couldn’t be more excited for this movie! To be honest I never saw the first one but from what I’m hearing it wasn’t great. Fun fact they filmed the first Suicide Squad movie in Toronto and I remember stumbling onto the set by accident one day. There was so much buzz about that movie I think it might have not lived up to the hype. I’m glad they are taking another shot at it and this one looks incredible. Very very excited to see this movie.
