Noble Pizza is Setting Up Shop Downtown Calgary in Summer of 2021

Yo, if you’re anything like me… pizza is totally your jam.

I feel like a lot of people are pizza snobs, and yes of course there’s a difference between a quality piece of pie and a not quality piece of pie… but either way, pizza is pizza. Like I’d HAPPILY eat a fancy pizza, but also I’d happily eat Lil Caesars… do not judge me, I just love pizza.

In a city like Calgary, there’s good pizza everywhere you look. Whether you’re feeling like Una, Niko’s, Spiros, Trolley 5… you can get a great pizza in a lot of different places, it ain’t few and far between in our beautiful city.

There is a pizza place, though, that is so highly spoken about and SO freaking hard to get your hands on. At the beginning of the pandemic, I tried all the time to get an order in for a Noble Pizza. You had to order it literally days in advance and they sold out within minutes every single time, as they only had a limited number of pizzas to sell. So, long sad story short, I still haven’t been able to try it.

Whether you’re in the same boat as me, or you’ve tried it and now you’re addicted… you were probably sad when they closed up shop for a little bit after selling pizza’s out of Eighty Eight Brew Co. We knew they wouldn’t be gone forever, but it’s now been announced that they’re making a comeback downtown Calgary THIS SUMMER.

No word on exactly where, but we do know it’ll be within the next few months, and we do know it’ll be in the beltline… and honestly, that’s enough for us.

Officially counting down the days until we can either have Noble Pizza again (or try it for the very first time!).