*NSFW* YOUR JAW WILL DROP WHEN YOU HEAR THESE WEDDING VOWS!
A groom from Plant City, Florida has gone viral for his very explicit vows!
@lensculture You’re not gonna believe what he said in his vows! #weddingvows #groomsvows #ohhno #brideandgroom #weddingbloopers #weddingceremony #vowsgonewrong ♬ Full Heart Empty Balls - Jonathan Pajak
How would you react if that was your partner!
Here are her vows!
@lensculture Replying to @lizthebis22 Yall wanted it! Hers vows! @destiny010513 #weddingvows #bridesvows #brideandgroom #weddingbloopers #vowsgonewrong #weddingceremony #videographer #floridaweddings ♬ original sound - Jonathan Pajak