iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

*NSFW* YOUR JAW WILL DROP WHEN YOU HEAR THESE WEDDING VOWS!


Untitled

A groom from Plant City, Florida has gone viral for his very explicit vows!

 

@lensculture You’re not gonna believe what he said in his vows! #weddingvows #groomsvows #ohhno #brideandgroom #weddingbloopers #weddingceremony #vowsgonewrong ♬ Full Heart Empty Balls - Jonathan Pajak

 

How would you react if that was your partner!

 

Here are her vows!

 

@lensculture Replying to @lizthebis22 Yall wanted it! Hers vows! @destiny010513 #weddingvows #bridesvows #brideandgroom #weddingbloopers #vowsgonewrong #weddingceremony #videographer #floridaweddings ♬ original sound - Jonathan Pajak
12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com