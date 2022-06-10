OMG: THERE IS A SHORTAGE OF YOUR FAVOURITE HOT SAUCE!

Bottles of SRIRACHA Hot Sauce are going to be hard to find this summer!

Huy Fong Inc. one of the world's largest producers in the Asian hot sauce markert, told cutomers in an email earlier this year that they would be suspending sales of Sriracha over the summer because of a shortage of chili peppers.

The company sources their peppers from farms in California, New Mexico, and Mexico; the weather has prevented chili peppers from growing in those areas and it has totally effected the quality of the peppers!

FULL STORY AVAILABLE ON CTV NEWS: https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/sriracha-shortage-what-you-need-to-know-1.5940167