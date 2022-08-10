One of our Favourite Stranger Things Actors is Coming to Calgary!

We've had our fair share of cool celebrity sightings in Calgary over the last few years as our city becomes one of the best places in the world for film projects to set up! The Last of Us is HBO's biggest production to date and was almost entirely filmed here, meaning celebrities like Pedro Pascal called Calgary home for a little while. It's been SO cool to watch the film industry grow here and to have world famous people talk about how incredible our city is.

The FX Series Fargo has filmed a few of their seasons here, bringing celebrities like Kirstin Dunst, Ewan McGregor and Martin Freeman and now they're getting set to film Season 5 in Calgary! It was just announced that STEVE FREAKING HARRINGTON from Stranger Things has been added to the cast. I think this is officially the most excited I've been for a potential celebrity encounter! I LOVE HIM!!! Joe Keery, the actor who plays one of our favourite characters from Netflix's biggest show, will join John Hamm, Larmorne Morris, Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh when the production gets going this fall!

Joe Keery has been cast in ‘FARGO’ Season 5.



See what’s next for all of the ‘Stranger Things’ stars: https://t.co/6AsqELRfzx pic.twitter.com/V5P4ROgWUY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 8, 2022

Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani have been cast alongside Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh in ‘Fargo’ season 5.



(https://t.co/HtIQFRqbSc) pic.twitter.com/9aszNKGfgq — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 8, 2022

*

*

*

Have you seen the tattoo that Drake's dad got? Drake posted a photo of it to Instagram asking "Why you do me like this?". It's not that the tattoo is BAD, but it doesn't exactly look like him! Portrait tattoos are risky business and it looks like celebrities are not immune to when they go real weird!