One of the Greatest Shows of All Time with the Worst Ending IS BACK!

The Calgary Fire Department had to respond to a few grass fires last night, with most of them caused by fireworks. Posts on social media showed what looked like a huge grass fire at Elliston Park, the park Globalfest is always hosted at. The fire department hasn’t confirmed that one was caused by fireworks but did put out a reminder that fireworks are not permitted in Calgary unless by certified professionals.

Fire outbreak at Calgary Elliston Park https://t.co/jU99KG5idU — SocietyAlert (@SocietyAlert1) November 5, 2021

A Calgary man was found guilty for purposely coughing on a bartender last fall. The 35 year old man was convicted of assault after he removed his mask and forcibly coughed in the face of a bartender at Black Swan Pub in the SW after a dispute over a VLT win.

A man who removed his mask and deliberately coughed on a server at a Calgary bar last year has been convicted of assault. https://t.co/oeco25Z89q — CTV Calgary (@CTVCalgary) November 5, 2021

Happy Long Weekend! Well, don't get too excited...it's only longer by an hour! HA! Day light savings time ENDS this weekend, meaning our clocks fall back an hour over night into Sunday.

One of the greatest shows of all time returns this weekend! A new season of Dexter starts streaming on Crave this weekend and we are SO excited. The early reviews are saying that the season premiere does the show justice, which all know the series finale back in 2013 didn't and will forever be vierwed as one of the worst show enders of all time. If you're wanting to stream a couple episodes of Dexter as a throwback this weekend, but don't even know where to start, check out this greatest episodes list.

Long time no spree...



Showtime’s #Dexter: New Blood premieres this Sunday at 9E, only on Crave. pic.twitter.com/f1fqiv7Xm7 — Crave (@CraveCanada) November 4, 2021

Post Malone and the Weeknd have put out a new song together called One Right Now and it's SOOO GOOD!

The latest Marvel movie is out! Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayak, Kit Harrington and tons more and was directed by Chloe Zhao, the winner of Best Director at the Oscars earlier this year. The reviews have been SUPER mixed, but there are some cool firsts in the movie including the first love scenes for a Marvel movie, with some of the characters going further than kissing.

Shout out to a group of Calgary kids who helped design Calgary’s newest park! Grade 6 students at Riverside School came up with the initial concept for the Flyer Over Park. It’s underneath the 4th Avenue Flyover and ‘s the first of its kind in western Canada, making formerly unused space a cool place to hangout including super cool lighting, hill slides, shuffleboard and ping pong .