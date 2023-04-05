iHeartRadio
Onesie Run is returning this month in support of the Calgary Humane Society!


onesierun_virgin_trending

98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to share details on Canada's only Onesie Run!

 

It all goes down on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the East Village.  

 

This fun all-ages run is in support of the Calgary Humane Society.  

 

1KM and 5KM routes are available for participants to run, walk or jog in a fun onesie! 

 

For all details on registration, visit the event website here, or checkout @OnesieRun on Instagram and visit their Facebook page here.

 

Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5 Virgin Radio, wants you to get out for a good cause this spring with the Onesie Run on April 22!

 

 

