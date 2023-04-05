Onesie Run is returning this month in support of the Calgary Humane Society!
98.5 Virgin Radio is excited to share details on Canada's only Onesie Run!
It all goes down on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in the East Village.
This fun all-ages run is in support of the Calgary Humane Society.
1KM and 5KM routes are available for participants to run, walk or jog in a fun onesie!
For all details on registration, visit the event website here, or checkout @OnesieRun on Instagram and visit their Facebook page here.
