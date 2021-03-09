Ontario Is About to Allow Government ID’s to Solely Live on Your Phone

This is a pretty cool thing that’s coming out of Ontario right now!

I feel like this is a question we’ve all asked at some point… why can’t we just have a digital copy of our ID’s on our phone, it would be so much easier! I bet you’ve asked this question even more times if you’re anything like me and all you do is misplace and lose your plastics (your license, credit card, debit card etc.)

I know I’ve been in a pinch several times where for some reason I couldn’t find or had lost my license and had to use my passport to get into a bar. That’s never a fun thing to have to do especially when it poses the risk of you losing your PASSPORT which is a heck of a lot more of a problem. I guess thinking about it now, passports may also fall under the category of “government ID” but who knows.

Either way, in Ontario, sooner than later… government ID’s (drivers licenses and health cards I presume) will live in your phone, obviously the option is yours to take or not, and you can book appointments online and it may even help you not have to go into the DMV.

I haven’t been able to locate whether or not this form of ID will be able to be used at bars, clubs, liquor stores, casinos or anything of that nature, but I can only assume that you’ll be able to otherwise what would the point be?

This is a program that’s supposed to be available by the end of 2021, and I mean… when things like this start happening, it’s usually not long until it happens in other places. Fingers crossed it happens here in Alberta too!