PEDRO PASCAL'S STARBUCKS ORDER IS ACTUALLY CRAZY!


Untitled

A TikTok user posted a photo of Pedro Pascal. He happened to have a Starbucks cup in his hand, Leave it up to 'The Last of Us' fan club to do some digging on what exactly Pedro is ordering!

 

@alexafromspace Daddy needs his coffee every morning to carry the entire world and a fandom over his shoulders #pedropascal #pedropascalstarbucks #starbucksdrinks #pedropascaledit #zaddy #fyp #espressotiktok ♬ Hey Sexy Lady [Feat. Brian & Tony Gold] - Shaggy

 

RECIPE:

  • iced quad espresso (4 shots of espresso)
  • in a venti cup
  • extra ice
  • 6 shots (6 MORE shots of espresso)

 

