Pedro Pascal Was Spotted Wearing Calgary Themed Socks

Look closely at Pedro Pascal's socks, really close. They're Calgary-themed socks (Saddledome & Calgary Tower) from Calgary-based @fridaysockco . A vestige from his time here shooting @TheLastofUsHBO #yyc pic.twitter.com/CMq36747vn

Pedro Pascal was spotted by TMZ wearing Calgary themed socks made by our friends at Fridaysockco! The socks have tiny pictures of the Calgary tower on them! I have the exact same ones!