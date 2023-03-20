People are Getting Engaged and now Married at Taylor Swift Concerts!

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour on Friday night in what is now being referred to as Eraszona (get it?)! She played for over three hours and performed 44 songs. Absolutely EPIC. And while the crowd was so incredibly into every single thing she did during the show, there was a pretty amazing moment in the audience as well! Check out the cheers from everyone when a concert-goer got down on one knee and popped the question, during Love Story, no less!

And now we're getting to see the video of a couple getting married during her SECOND show in Eraszona! Rene Hurtado and Max Bochman tied the knot in a front row ceremony that was officiated by Hurtado’s maid of honour, who got ordained with the state for the occasion!