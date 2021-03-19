iHeartRadio
Pepper Is The Cutest Duck

pepper

This duck from BC is the cutest thing ever! Pepper might be one of the cutest ducks of all time. He might be the next great animal influencer! I would love to see a pepper movie one day! Since posting him to Tik Tok their videos have gone viral. This is the content we have been waiting for and need right now. Videos that make us smile and forget about what’s happening in the world. Thank you Pepper for making our day!

