[PHOTO] WORLD'S LARGEST CASE OF BEER!

Milwaukee based Pabst Blue Ribbon decided this week was the perfect time to debut the world's largest case of beer.

The case measures in at 4 feet tall by 3.5 feet wide and includes 1,844 cans of beer.

Forbes magazine spoke with Lee Dixon from PBR about the mega-case:

“The idea is that the 1844-pack creates an event wherever it’s located. We want people to stop and shoot photos of it and tell their friends about it. Hopefully, it stops people in their tracks and gets them to grab our beer. We wanted to do this around the 4th of July, the biggest beer holiday of the year, because who wouldn’t want to show up with a picture of an [1844] pack to a party?” –Lee Dixon, PBR Director of National Accounts

Only 250 cases are available for purchase and unfortunately for us here in Canada, they are only available in the U.S.