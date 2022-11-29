iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

[PHOTOS] CHECK OUT THE NEW CALGARY PHOTO RADAR VEHICLES!


police-radar-1-4937033-1627401930383

The Calgary Police Service's photo radar vehicles will be hard to miss all thanks to new high-visibility decals!

 

 

These new marked vehicles will be in effect starting December 1, 2022!

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com