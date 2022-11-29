[PHOTOS] CHECK OUT THE NEW CALGARY PHOTO RADAR VEHICLES!

The Calgary Police Service's photo radar vehicles will be hard to miss all thanks to new high-visibility decals!

These new marked vehicles will be in effect starting December 1, 2022!

