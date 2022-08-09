[PHOTOS] KEEP YOUR DOGS AWAY FROM THIS CALGARY WEED!

The weed is called Foxtail Grass, it's native to Alberta, and it can cause your Dog to be in extreme pain.

Foxtail Grass has sharp barbed seeds that can get lodged inside you dogs mouth, ears, nose, and skin!

Foxtails are found in places where the soil has been moved. Most of the cases of animals being affected by foxtail grass are in communities on the edges of the city, where land has been cleared for new communities!

A reaction to Foxtail Grass can be remedied by minor surgery but it will cost you.

Calgary Humane Society asks the public to be especially careful when walking in parks and overgrown greenspaces where the weeds thrive.

For more information visit CTV NEWS CALGARY