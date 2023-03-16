iHeartRadio
[PHOTOS] NASA'S ASTRONAUTS GOT BRAND NEW SPACESUITS!!!


Axiom Space designed the new diggs, and NASA is shpowing them off to the universe at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Axiom Space (@axiom.space)

 

The new suits will be worn for the Artemis lunar missions scheduled for 2025!

 

