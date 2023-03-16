[PHOTOS] NASA'S ASTRONAUTS GOT BRAND NEW SPACESUITS!!!
Axiom Space designed the new diggs, and NASA is shpowing them off to the universe at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas!
The new suits will be worn for the Artemis lunar missions scheduled for 2025!
When astronauts return to the Moon as part of @NASA Artemis III mission, they will be wearing Axiom Space’s next-gen spacesuit. The new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit will provide advanced capabilities. #AxEMU— Axiom Space (@Axiom_Space) March 15, 2023