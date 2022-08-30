[PHOTOS] THE CALGARY STAMPEDERS ON HORSES MODELLING THEIR NEW UNIFORM.

Our Calgary Stampeders just revealed their new uniforms!

Our boys are seriously on trend with a monochromatic, all-black look featuring a little red and white stripes on the shoulders and pants.

You'll notice “CGY” is repeated several times on the shoulder and their numbers are in bold red and white font.

The helmet features a line of barbed wire and the Calgary Stampeders logo on the chest and on the pants.

The announcement marks the second time in as many years that the Stamps have rolled out a fresh uniform.

Calgary is the third CFL team to sport an alternate uniform in 2022.