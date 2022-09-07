[PHOTOS] WHAT'S IN THE TIFF CELEBRITY SWAG BAG?
The 47th annual Toronto Film Festival is on and celebrities are getting treated with Toronto curated swag-bags. The entire gift bag is valued at $1,059.
Here's what's inside:
French Terry pieces from Canadian clothing brand Kit and Ace
Makeup and hair products from L’Oreal
Skincare from Soo'AE
Natural healthcare solutions from Pascoe
Ontario-based REN Ultra Premium Vodka
SodaStream Art sparkling water maker
Tea essentials, including a tumbler, filters, matcha and various loose leaf teas, from DAVIDsTEA
Toronto Popcorn Company's garlic parmesan and bacon cheddar gourmet popcorn
A vegan tote bag or backpack from Canadian-based eco-friendly accessory brand Matt & Nat