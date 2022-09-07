iHeartRadio
[PHOTOS] WHAT'S IN THE TIFF CELEBRITY SWAG BAG?

The 47th annual Toronto Film Festival is on and celebrities are getting treated with Toronto curated swag-bags. The entire gift bag is valued at $1,059.

Here's what's inside:

 

French Terry pieces from Canadian clothing brand Kit and Ace

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kit and Ace (@kitandace)

 

Makeup and hair products from L’Oreal

 

 

Skincare from Soo'AE

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soo'AE Canada (@sooaecanada)

 

Natural healthcare solutions from Pascoe

 

 

Ontario-based REN Ultra Premium Vodka

 

 

SodaStream Art sparkling water maker

 

 

Tea essentials, including a tumbler, filters, matcha and various loose leaf teas, from DAVIDsTEA

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DAVIDsTEA (@davidstea)

 

Toronto Popcorn Company's garlic parmesan and bacon cheddar gourmet popcorn

 

 

A vegan tote bag or backpack from Canadian-based eco-friendly accessory brand Matt & Nat

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MATT & NAT (@mattandnat)

