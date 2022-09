Konz Pizza announced a Canadian expansion plan and Calgary is going to be part of it!

The first location opened up at the University of Calgary and another one will be opening on the iconic 17th avenue.

In addition to their famous Pizza-In-a-Cone, they have a busy menu with Pasta, Poutine, Salad, Milkshakes and Ice Cream!

NOW OPEN: 856 Campus Place NW, Calgary

COMING SOON: 1252 17th Avenue SW, Calgary