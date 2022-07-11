Places To Take Your Dog To COOL Off This Summer

PET PARENTS!! When it's not outside, make sure you are providing ample shade and water for your pets. Anytime your pet is outside, you need to make sure they have protection from the heat and sun, and make sure they have plently of fresh, cold water! Thanks to Farrah - Owner of Happy Paws Adventures for a list of places to take your dog swimming to cool off!

OFF LEASH Parks with water access in Calgary

Upper Bowmount off leash

Silver spring island

Riverdale park (by sandy beach but this the off leash area)

Southview

Sunalta / pumphouse off leash

Glenmore dam off leash park (not the reservoir)

Shouldice off leash

Spruce cliff off leash

Shaganappi off leash (small creek)

Inglewood/river prominade off leash

Albert park/Radisson off leash

Roxboro off leash