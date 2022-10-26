iHeartRadio
POPEYES IS LAUNCHING A 300-PIECE NUGGET MEAL IN CANADA!


Popeyes is launching a limited time 300-piece nugget meal to celebrate their 300th restaurant opening in Canada!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From October 26 - 28 2022, 300-piece nugget meals will be available at four locations in Canada. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you're interested you must call the store 24 hours in advance!

All those nuggies will run you $230.71 which works out to be $0.77 each!

