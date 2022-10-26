POPEYES IS LAUNCHING A 300-PIECE NUGGET MEAL IN CANADA!
Popeyes is launching a limited time 300-piece nugget meal to celebrate their 300th restaurant opening in Canada!
From October 26 - 28 2022, 300-piece nugget meals will be available at four locations in Canada.
- Coquitlam, BC – 3025 Lougheed Hwy Unit 600, (604) 475-4483
- Edmonton, Alberta – 10188 109 Street NW, (780) 752-1090
- Winnipeg, Manitoba – 1455 Henderson Hwy, (204) 339-1939
- Toronto, Ontario – 273 Yonge Street, (416) 863-1702
If you're interested you must call the store 24 hours in advance!
All those nuggies will run you $230.71 which works out to be $0.77 each!