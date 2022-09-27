[PROMO CODE] LET'S GO DOWNHILL GO-KARTING IN CALGARY!

LET'S GO DOWNHILL GO-KARTING!

If you want to make some weekday plans, use the promo code 'WEEKDAY' and get 20% off your purchase!

These karts use gravity to push you down the track, which is 1,800 metres long!

The Downhill Karting track is located at the famous Winsport where the Winter Olympic Luge track is also located.

According to their website you you are looking at over 50 twists and turns to get you down that hill.

Be prepared for some elevation, you must take a chairlift up, which will you will drop over 100m from the Start Zone.