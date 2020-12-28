Ratatouille The Musical Is Happening

It’s actually happening the Ratatouille Musical has become a reality! It got announced today that New Year’s day they will be putting on a virtual Musical of Ratatouille! The cast has been announced: Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Ashley Park and so many more! The sales from the tickets will go to the Actors Fund. Can’t believe this all came from Tik Tok. From a short song to a whole musical! If you want to watch it the tickets are pay what you can. Think this is a huge moment for tik tok and a huge moment for creators.