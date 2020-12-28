Ratatouille The Musical Is Happening
I’m joining the cast of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical as REMY 🤩🐭 to support @TheActorsFund on January 1st! Follow @Ratatousical and visit https://t.co/PC7cTViLsf to learn more!#RatatouilleMusical pic.twitter.com/1RRasI0M7N— Tituss Burgess (@Instatituss) December 28, 2020
It’s actually happening the Ratatouille Musical has become a reality! It got announced today that New Year’s day they will be putting on a virtual Musical of Ratatouille! The cast has been announced: Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Ashley Park and so many more! The sales from the tickets will go to the Actors Fund. Can’t believe this all came from Tik Tok. From a short song to a whole musical! If you want to watch it the tickets are pay what you can. Think this is a huge moment for tik tok and a huge moment for creators.
