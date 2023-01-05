Red Deer Man Climbs Tree to Get Away from Moose!!

A Red Deer man has brought us the BEST video you’ll see this week. Earlier this week he was walking in a park when he noticed a moose up ahead. He hid behind a tree to watch it for a bit, when it started charging at him. Now, chances are, you and I would be trampled for SURE, but this dude climbed the tree he was hiding behind and was able to stay save while the moose charged back and forth for 10 minutes and he took video of it. The best part of it all, he joined our friends at CTV to share the story AND REANACTED THE WHOLE THING, TREE CLIMB AND ALL. You might want to add tree climbing to your list of things to learn this year!

Team Canada will play for Gold today at the World Juniors. They beat their biggest rivals, Team USA, in a CRAZY game yesterday, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to win 5-2! The Gold medal game is at 4:30 today against Czechia, catch the game on TSN!

One of the most anticipated movies of the year comes out today! Megan hits theatres tonight, starring Allison Williams of "Girls" and "Get Out", the movie about the robot doll who is created to be the ultimate childhood companion, but just like all robots will eventually do, turns on everyone and kills them all. This is the movie with the doll dance that became immediately iconic.