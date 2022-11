REMEMBRANCE DAY EVENTS THIS WEEKEND IN CALGARY

FIELD OF CROSSES

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am – Service is Virtual

Where: Sunnyside Bank Park (see map)

Website: www.fieldofcrosses.com

HANGAR FLIGHT MUSEUM

When: November 11, 2022

Time: Service: 10:30 – 11:30 am; Museum open: 12 – 5 pm

Where: The Hangar Flight Museum

Address: 4629 McCall Way NE, Calgary, AB

Phone: 403-250-3752

Website: www.thehangarmuseum.ca

CENTRAL MEMORIAL PARK

When: November 11, 2022

Time:All Day

Where: The Cenotaph at Central Memorial Park

Address: Between 12 Avenue SW/13 Avenue SW and 4 Street SW/2 Street SW

Website: www.calgarylibrary.ca

THE MILITARY MUSEUMS

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10 am – Arrival of VIPs; 11 am – Act of Remembrance; 11:05 am – Laying of Wreaths

Where: Military Museums

Address: 4520 Crowchild Trail SW, Calgary, AB

Website: www.themilitarymuseums.ca

BURNSLAND CEMETERY

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 2:00 - 3 pm

Where: Burnsland Cemetery

Address: Spiller Road SE and Cemetery Road SE.

FORT CALGARY

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:15 – 11:15 am (Doors open at 10:15 am and service starts at 10:30 am)

Where: Fort Calgary – Burnswest Theatre

Address: 750 9 Ave SE Calgary, AB

Phone: 403-290-1875

Website: www.fortcalgary.com

KERBY CENTRE

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 am – 12 pm

Where: 1133 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB

Website: www.kerbycentre.com

SOUTHERN ALBERTA JUBILEE AUDITORIUM - ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION

When: November 11, 2022

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 am

Where: Jubilee Auditorium

Address: 1415 — 14th Avenue NW, Calgary, AB

Website: www.remembranceday.legion.ca