Break out those 80's/90s snowsuits, perm that hair and get ready to boogie!

Today Tomkins Park is hosting a "Retro Snowsuit Dance Party." 17th Ave will be turning into Studio 54 with a LIVE DJ playing your favourite hits from the 80s and 90's, disco dancers, stilt walkers will be there to get this party bumpin!

Location: Tomkins Park

Date: Feb 18th 2023

Time: 6:00-8:00 PM