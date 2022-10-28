Rihanna is BACK and her new song is beautiful!

We've been waiting for new music from Rihanna for a really long time. She's been pretty busy with other ventures over the last few years, becoming a billionaire thanks to her beauty company Fenty, and of course also welcoming her first child into the world! But now it's back to what we came to know her for: her beautiful voice! It is on full display in her new song for the Black Panther Wakanda Forever soundtrack Lift Me Up.

Rihanna co-wrote “Lift Me Up” as a tribute to the extraordinary life of Chadwick Boseman the star of the first Black Panther Movie who died in 2020. Hear the whole thing here and of course keep it locked on 98.5 Virgin Radio where we'll be playing it a TON!

If the new song has you feeling pretty emotional you are NOT alone.

me 3 seconds into lift me up by rihanna😭😭 pic.twitter.com/blMhg8Sjfz — not wade 😠 (@littlewade98) October 28, 2022

just finished listening to rihanna’s future oscar winning song lift me up pic.twitter.com/WDOwWNHPkr — wiLL (@willfulchaos) October 28, 2022