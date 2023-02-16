Rihanna's Feelings on Motherhood are SO Relatable

Rihanna is sharing her feelings on the first few days as a new mom and it is SO relatable.

She talks about how weird it is to have your first baby and they just, you know, let you take it home. Even though you have no experience and feel totally unequipped to care for a brand-new human.

In the new issue of British Vogue, Rihanna says, quote, "It was just us as parents and our baby. You're like, 'They trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us? No doctors, no nurses, we're just . . . going home?'"

Rihanna and her beautiful family did an incredible photo shoot to go along with the interview and the pictures are AMAZING! She doesn't share when she's due with her 2nd baby in the new article.