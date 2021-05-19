Rocky Mountaineer Is Giving You A Glass-Domed Train Experience!

You know how you’re always looking for something cool to do in the summer, like taking that one iconic trip or doing that really cool thing you’ve always wanted to do that you’ll remember for the rest of your life. I know that’s especially hard to think about right now with restrictions and everything but something that you can look a little bit forward to is riding a glass- domed train through the Canadian Rockies this summer! Rocky Mountaineer is giving us the transportation experience of a lifetime via a glass- domed train. Now the best part is, there isn’t just one train or route there’s a couple different options here like the SilverLeaf which has a single-level glass – domed coach or a Goldleaf with a bi-level glass-domed coach. Pretty cool, eh! Now of course we can’t go planning trips willy nilly right now with the current situation but hopefully that changes pretty quick because Rocky Mountaineer has us dreaming of taking this train through the Rockies now! They would like to begin travel again on July 5th, 2021 so let’s cross our fingers that can happen cause this would definitely be the experience of a lifetime!

Speaking of once in a life time experiences we know those obviously cost a pretty penny so just remember that when I tell you that these packages will run you about $1,900 per couple for a 2-8 day adventure. OR if you wanna get real fancy you can splurge and spend about $10,000. Either way, you know you’re going to get an incredible experience with Rocky Mountaineer.

If you’d like to scope out the different locations, packages and prices you can do that here.

Happy adventuring, friend!