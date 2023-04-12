RYAN REYNOLDS DESIGNED THIS YEARS TERRY FOX SHIRTS!

Actor Ryan Reynolds is well known for his wit and charm, but he's also gaining a reputation for his charitable efforts. This year, Reynolds is lending his support to a great cause by partnering with the Terry Fox Foundation to sell limited edition shirts.

The Terry Fox Foundation is named after Terry Fox, a Canadian athlete who embarked on a cross-country run in 1980 to raise awareness and funds for cancer research. Sadly, Fox had to abandon his run after his cancer returned, but his legacy lives on through the annual Terry Fox Run and the foundation that bears his name.

The limited edition shirts, designed by Ryan, feature an image of Fox's iconic silhouette running alongside a bear. The bear is a nod to Reynolds' Canadian roots, and the image is a powerful representation of the perseverance and strength that Fox embodied.

All profits from the sale of the shirts will go directly to the Terry Fox Foundation to support cancer research. Reynolds has been a vocal supporter of the foundation in the past, and this collaboration is another example of his commitment to making a difference.

In a statement about the collaboration, Reynolds said, "I'm so proud to partner with the Terry Fox Foundation to support their incredible work. Terry's story has inspired me for years, and I'm honored to help raise funds and awareness for cancer research in his name."

The limited edition shirts are available now through the Terry Fox Foundation website, and are sure to sell out quickly. It's heartening to see celebrities like Reynolds use their platform to make a positive impact, and this collaboration is a shining example of the good that can come from using fame for good causes.

BUY YOUR TERRY FOX SHIRT HERE!