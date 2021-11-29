iHeartRadio
Ryan Reynolds Got His Own Song

ryan reynolds

It was a big day for two fellow Canadians Catherine O’Hara and Ryan Reynolds as they got the Governor General’s award! Both got touching tributes to them in video form! No Ryan’s was a song by Steven Page and I can’t stop singing it! I know it’s a tribute video but it’s a hit! Like the chorus “Canada Loves You Back!” is a hit! Haven’t been able to stop singing it since I first watched the video!

