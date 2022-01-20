SAVE THE DATE! The new season of Bridgerton is coming very soon!

Northland Mall is the latest spot in the city to get the zombie apocalypse makeover! It’s the new set for HBO’s The Last of Us and the photos are AWESOME. People have been posting side by side’s from the video game with the sets from Northland Mall and it’s pretty cool!

First photos from the set of The Last of Us at Northland Mall in Calgary #yyc



LF is coming to life ❤️



Via @TheLastOfUsHBOs pic.twitter.com/cTVWisi0wc — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) January 15, 2022

First photos from the set of The Last of Us at Northland Mall in Calgary #yyc



LF is coming to life ❤️



Via @TheLastOfUsHBOs pic.twitter.com/cTVWisi0wc — The Last of Us on HBO - Status (@HBOsTheLastofUs) January 15, 2022

*

*

*

We got a look at Megan Fox’s engagement ring last week, but we’re learning some details that weren’t caught in the photos. The ring is already very unique featuring a tear drop shaped diamond sitting side by side a green stone, but it turns out it’s also designed to hurt if removed. Apparently it has little barbs or thorns that went pulled the wrong way stab into the finger. Machine Gun Kelly’s reasoning is that quote Love is supposed to hurt. Yikes. That is incredibly problematic.

Machine Gun Kelly says Megan Foxʼs engagement ring has internal thorns:



“The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts… Love is pain.”



(Source: @voguemagazine) pic.twitter.com/Eky8yq7np2 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 19, 2022

*

*

*

We’re getting our first look at the next season of Bridgerton! Netflix tweeted out a series of photos (no trailer just yet) and they are getting us STOKED! Of course this season is lacking the Duke of Hastings, played by Rege-Jean Page but based on these photos, we'll be just fine! This season follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest of the family, and his quest for love. It hits Netflix on March 25th!