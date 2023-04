An L.A. Dodgers fan thought it would be a great idea to run out in Dodgers Stadium during a game and propose to his GF.

Proposal gone wrong at Dodger Stadium 💀 pic.twitter.com/qankLwE5sW — maze (@Mazeaveli) March 31, 2023

Two security guards raced in and piled on the guy. He spent a few hours in jail.

BUT... she said yes!!!!