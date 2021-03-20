Sesame Street Put Out A Powerful Message

Shouts out to Sesame Street for this very important message about racism and what is happening in our communities. Sesame Street has always been there for us since we were kids. It’s awesome to see that when terrible things happen in this world they don’t stay silent and they speak about it. They explain it to kids and help them understand. For that Sesame Street is amazing and we are so lucky to have it still around all these years later. Now this is a random thought but have they made a Sesame Street Movie? If not they need to.