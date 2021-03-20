Sesame Street Put Out A Powerful Message
Racism and intolerance have no place in our neighborhoods.— Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) March 19, 2021
Sesame Workshop is a diverse community that celebrates and stands with our Asian colleagues, families, friends, partners, and community. pic.twitter.com/gdwLe5S6Pt
Shouts out to Sesame Street for this very important message about racism and what is happening in our communities. Sesame Street has always been there for us since we were kids. It’s awesome to see that when terrible things happen in this world they don’t stay silent and they speak about it. They explain it to kids and help them understand. For that Sesame Street is amazing and we are so lucky to have it still around all these years later. Now this is a random thought but have they made a Sesame Street Movie? If not they need to.
Contests
-
VIRGIN Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your DebtListen weekdays at 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 3PM, 4PM and 5PM for your chance to qualify for $100,000 to Destroy Your Debt!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
-
Promising Young Woman Blu-ray™Enter for your chance to win Promising Young Woman on Blu-ray™️