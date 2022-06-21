SHOUT OUT: Indigenous Businesses Doing Amazing Things in Calgary

Today is Indigenous People's Day and we want to recognize the incredible business owners doing big things in Mohkinstsis. Please let us know about your favourites that we should add to this post!

The Moss Bag Project

"A reciprocity based, Indigenous community centered nonprofit- created with all our auntie/mama/two-spirit love." Their mission is to create sustainable structures of support by focusing on the health and education of Indigenous families and children. They also put a huge emphasis on supporting the education of Indigenous Women, granting scholarships for post-secondary education to Indigenous Mothers and 2 Spirited Parents.

*

*

*

Authentically Indigenous

Curated by sisters Melrene Saloy-EagleSpeaker and Autumn Eaglespeaker, Authentically Indigenous hosts markets that feature Indigenous Artists & Makers: Arts, Crafts, Jewellery, Beadwork & Curated Events. They aim to create opportunities and support local Indigenous creativity, arts & culture, and promote Community.

*

*

*

Moonstone Creations

"Native Art Gallery and Gift Shop est. 2009. Championing Indigenous art practices and sharing knowledge with all who seek. Everyone welcome. #CreeInYYC". Moonstone Creation is one of my favourite spots in all of Calgary. Located in Inglewood, it's more than a store, it's a community and a welcoming sanctuary. Launched by Mother Daughter Team Yvonne Jobin and Amy Willier in 2009 and sadly, Amy passed away in 2021. There is an MRU Bursary in her honour and her family conitues to honour her legacy by continuing to run the store.

*

*

*

Mystical Metis

100% Indigenous Student Owned and Operated, carring Indigenous designed clothing & accessories for everyone to enjoy.

"Samaria Cardinal is a proud citizen of the Metis Nation Of Alberta. Her ancestry is Metis, Blackfoot and Norwegian/Scottish. Here is a bit of her story and history. She experienced extreme trauma when she was growing up which led to a life of mental health issues, addiction and homelessness. Along the way, she was misdiagnosed with an illness that led to 15 years of her life being lost and treatments that had long-lasting negative effects. To heal herself, Samaria learned many different healing modalities and turned back to her Indigenous culture and traditions."

*

*

*

Colouring It Forward

"We make colouring books with Indigenous art and elders wisdom."

Colouring It Forward is a social entreprise including a not-for-profit organization called CIF Reconciliation Society and a business called Colouring It Forward Inc. Founder Diana Frost is an Algonquin Metis, engineer, artist and musician. She says one morning she woke up from a dream that had showed her the way to help Indigenous people by founding the Colouring It Forward project.