Sign Language Interpreter Steals Half-Time Show


Rihanna absolutely nailed her Super Bowl Performance, all while carrying a human life! And yes, it is confirmed that she is expecting her second child.

There was another performer who put in WORK (work work work work) during the biggest musical performance of the year: Sign Language Interpreter Justina Miles!

She was tasked with signing Rihanna's performance and people on social media quickly took notice how much passion she has for her craft. 20 year old Justina is the first female deaf performer in Super Bowl History and she is incredible! Such a great representation of how music may not always be heard, but can definitely be felt. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

