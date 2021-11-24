Simu Liu Hosted SNL

Watching Simu’s SNL monolouge made me cry. To see an Asian Canadian host one of the biggest tv shows ever is quite incredible. Not only did he kill it he is showing so many other Asian Canadian kids that they can do the same thing. They too can become a super hero and they too can become one of the biggest actors in the world. Thank you Simu. You are inspiring SO many people around the world me included. Keep up the great work.